Blockbuster Video FINALLY being removed from Calgary phonebooks

Blockbuster is finally being removed from Calgary phonebooks over a decade after the last store closed in the city.

People have been taking to social media for years sharing the annual reappearance of the retro store in their phonebooks every October. We reached out to the Yellow Pages to answer this years long mystery and finally have answers.

In an email to the Daily Hive, the Yellow Pages says the team that prepares the phonebook for distribution across Canada has an explanation for the continued haunting return in print.

“This team is sent telephone information from the various telephone companies to be included in the phonebook pages. In this specific Calgary phonebook example, our partner is Telus. After reaching out to them, they confirmed that the telephone number listing is still active in their systems and this is why it was included in the daily data exchange of our two companies,” Yellow Pages explained.

“However, Telus agreed that they can de-activate this number so that it does not continue to print. The next edition for Calgary is scheduled for delivery in October 2024 and should not include the Blockbuster Video telephone number.”

We did try giving the phone number a call but the number was not in service.

The mystery has finally been solved but we’ll miss the annual dose of nostalgia it offers and the funny conversation it provoked.

But the most popular comment is from people baffled that the Yellow Pages are still getting printed.