Someone in Alberta won $1M but time is running out to claim their prize

A lucky Albertan is $1,000,000 richer but they might not even know it yet, and they could lose their winnings in mere days, too.

The Western Canada Lottery Corporation (WCLC) says time is running out to claim a million-dollar prize from a Lotto 6/49 ticket for the November 12, 2022, draw.

The WCLC says a ticket purchased somewhere in Alberta, outside of Calgary and Edmonton, won $1 million from last year’s draw and the winner (or winners) have one year from the draw date to claim their prize.

The million-dollar-winning Gold Ball selection was 27626701-01.

You might also like: Alberta lottery winner yelled out at lunch when he discovered he won

The November forecast for Alberta is out and it's looking GOOD

Alberta is tackling vehicle insurance rates to help "good drivers"

The winner or winners can contact Player Care at 1-800-665-3313 to start their claim

process. If the prize is not claimed in time, it will expire and can no longer be claimed.

Unclaimed prizes on national games are returned to players through guaranteed jackpots and bonus draws.

When it comes to unclaimed prizes on regional games, those are returned to the member provinces and territories as revenue.