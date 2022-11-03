The legendary Ranchman’s reopened back in May, and the team just made another exciting announcement.

They have a mechanical bull!

The team has been meaning to bring one in for quite some time now, and it’s finally here. It’ll be ready to ride on Friday, November 4, in front of all the patrons of this iconic country nightclub with a honky-tonk feel.

To celebrate, there will be an eight-second ride challenge, as well as weekly contests for the ultimate mechanical bull riding championship! These will take place every Thursday at 9 pm, with competitors vying to win the prize of $1,000 for the best male and female riders at the finals.

There will even be a naming ceremony soon for the robotic animal.

This is also a major hot spot during the Calgary Stampede, and besides live music and partying, it looks like you better start your training now if you want to outlast the bull.

Ever since the announcement that the Macleod Trail staple bar was returning, the hype in Calgary has been huge. Now it’s your time to get back in the saddle.

It’s incredible news, so dust off those boots, get ready to shake the rust off your two-step, and prepare to last eight seconds on the bull!

Yee-haw!

Stay tuned for updates on live shows, all Calgary Stampede announcements, and of course, to find out what the name of this mechanical bull is going to be!

Ranchman’s

Address: 9615 Macleod Trail SE, Calgary

Instagram