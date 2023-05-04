Do you have a favourite coffee shop? There are some pretty amazing ones in YYC. And it looks like BRWD is the latest fantastic option to open in Calgary.

This spot opened about a month ago and is located in the Delta Hotel in downtown Calgary.

The cafe menu has coffee, tea, espresso-style drinks, and a bunch of snacks and goods that are made and baked in-house, like the made-from-scratch Snickerdoodle Muffin filled with cinnamon sugar and streusel.

Colourful herbal teas, classic teas (like a London Fog) but with a twist, cold-pressed juice, peanut butter cookies, and more are all available here. There are larger food items as well, like the Greek Wrap filled with seasoned chicken breast, house feta sauce, crisp cucumbers, and cheddar cheese, which is then toasted to order.

This new space is accessible through the street or through the hotel, so whether you’re in need of a cold refreshing drink on a hot day, an espresso pick-me-up, or a tasty bite to eat, this is a new spot for just that.

BRWD

Address: 209 4th Avenue SE #100, Calgary

Instagram