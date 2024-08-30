A new three-storey restaurant is set to open in Calgary this week.

La Ciel, an Indian fine-dining spot on Calgary’s 17th Avenue, is officially opening its doors on August 31.

Hailing from Ontario, the new YYC spot is La Ciel’s second outpost, and the space truly has something for everyone.

The three-storey spot offers an extremely unique dining experience, with a sports bar, a fine-dining restaurant, and a large rooftop patio.

While summer may be drawing to a close, guests will still be able to enjoy the rooftop vibes. The patio is kitted out with clear, heated domes, so guests can dine under the stars year-round.

The menu is Indian fine dining, offering a wide range of vegetarian and meat-based dishes. From tapas-style small plates to curries and more, there are plenty of different options to whet your appetite.

The beverage list is just as extensive, with cocktails, mocktails, freak shakes, beer and wine.

Address: 1428 17th Avenue SW, Calgary

