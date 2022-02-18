Thief pop-up bar launches third concept in Calgary next month
Thief, a pop-up cocktail bar in Calgary, is launching its third concept this March at the incredibly popular First Street Market.
Running from March 10 to 12, this latest concept will feature nine different original cocktails from Bar Manager Jon Fairholm.
Thief has had three different planned pop-ups with rotating themes for each one. This is the last date planned, but more could be announced in the future.
The first concept was a takeover at the Vendome restaurant in Calgary, offering guests Spanish tapas and dope cocktails.
The second concept was out of Teatro, one of Calgary’s best Italian restaurants. The drink menu took inspiration from Italian-style cocktails and the food was everyone’s favourite: pizza.
For this third concept, Thief will be serving up nine different cocktails, each one pairing with a different food vendor found at the First Street Market.
With so many great places to grab food, inspired by flavours all over the world, this is a one-of-a-kind cocktail and dining experience you won’t want to miss out on.
Stop by the First Street Market to check out this cocktail pop-up surrounded by some of the city’s best food vendors.
Thief
Where: First Street Market – 1327 1st Street SW, Calgary
When: March 10 to 12