10 incredible things to do in Calgary this weekend: September 22 to 24

It’s the last weekend of summer and there are so many incredible things to check out in Calgary over the next couple of days!

It’s the ultimate film lovers weekend with CIFF kicking off on Thursday and there are so many fall events to check out already.

Calgary International Film Festival

What: The Calgary International Film Festival returns this month with a giant line-up of films and you can check them all out here. The best part is you can head out with a group of friends to one of the screenings, or cozy up inside and stream one from your couch. With single tickets starting at $17, this is a great way to feel like you’re participating in the art scene without breaking the bank (or having to go outside).

When: September 21 to October 1

Where: There are multiple places screening for CIFF, see where your favourite films are showing here.

Price: Tickets start at $17 but can also be purchased in bundles online here.

Pumpkins After Dark

What: One of Calgary’s favourite Halloween events is back, and it has over 600 hand-carved pumpkins to check out!

When: September 22 to October 31

Where: WinSport 88 Canada Olympic Road SW

Tickets: Adult tickets start at $18.95, while youth tickets can be purchased for $15.95. Tickets are on sale now for 2023 and can be purchased here

Summer on 17th

What: There are still a couple of days of summer left which means it’s the last weekend to enjoy Summer on 17th! There are live performances scheduled until the 23rd. For a full list of events, click here.

When: Now until September 23

Where: 17th Avenue SW

Price: FREE

Calgary Zoo Wildscapes

What: This temporary summer attraction features 10 giant topiary statues scattered across the zoo. Enjoy looking for them while you check out the living animals in their different habitats. It’s the last weekend to see them in glory, so don’t miss your chance to catch this incredible attraction in Calgary!

When: Now until September 25

Where: Calgary Zoo — 210 St. George’s Drive NE

Price: Included with the price of general admission, which is around $35. Buy your tickets at the zoo or online here.

Alberta Culture Days

What: Culture Days is running the whole month of September and there’s so much to do around the city! From fun festivals to featured artists, Culture Days is a way to celebrate all the arts and culture around the city. Check out the huge list of events happening in Calgary here or across Alberta here.

When: All of September

Where: There are events taking place across the city, check them out here.

Price: FREE

Destroyer at Commonwealth

What: This iconic ’90s Canadian band is making a stop in Calgary this weekend! Don’t miss the chance to catch Dan Bejar live at Commonwealth!

When: September 23, 7 to 11 pm

Where: Commonwealth Bar and Stage, 731 10th Avenue SW

Price: Tickets are $65 and can be purchased here

Harvest Lights

What: When the sun goes down at the Calgary Farmyard during the fall months, the fun doesn’t stop! The entire farm will be lit up setting the perfect scene for cozy fall nights. The only area that will not be lit up is the corn maze so visitors can get lost in the dark (with flashlights provided, of course).

When: September 15 to October 29, Fridays and Saturdays from 5 to 9:30 pm

Where: Calgary Farmyard — 284022 Township Road 224, Rocky View

Price: Tickets start at $21.95 for ages 3+ when purchased online here or $26.50 at the farm gate.

Cirque du Soleil

What: Cirque du Soleil is back for the first time since 2019! Check out the newest show to the big top, Kooza, happening in Calgary this weekend through to October.

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park — 650 25th Avenue SE

Price: Tickets range in price and can be purchased here

Music nights at Cafe Gravity

What: Cafe Gravity offers an intimate venue to check out local musicians and grab a drink at the same time. It regularly hosts live music nights to support local talent. The shows are free but you can also contribute to the tip bucket.

There are so many different shows, for the full schedule click here.

When: Tuesdays and Wednesdays are emerging artist nights, Thursdays are singer/songwriter nights and Fridays and Saturdays are showcasing nights. For more information click here.

Where: Cafe Gravity, 909 10th Street SE, Calgary, Alberta

Price: FREE

Mid-Autumn Festival

What: As part of Alberta Culture Days, the Calgary Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre is hosting a fall festival celebrating a major Chinese holiday, the Mid-Autumn Festival. There will be workshops where you can make your own snowy mooncakes, lanterns, and dream catchers! The activities are free but space is limited, so don’t forget to register.

When: September 10, 17 and 24

Where: Calgary Chinese Cultural Centre — 197 1st Street SW

Price: FREE but make sure to register here