Proof, the award-winning cocktail bar and a staple of Calgary’s amazing bar scene, officially launched its revamped menu today.

People love the drinks here, trying reliable favourites as well as the original creations, so this is actually pretty big news for the patrons that frequent this spot on 1st Street.

This is certainly one of the best bars in Calgary but it’s also one of the best in Canada, consistently topping the list in YYC for Canada’s Best Bars.

The dimly lit cocktail bar has comfortable bar seating with chairs and sofa booths in the bar, as well as lamps and wooden bar ladders that make the entire space feel cozy.

Dished has a sneak peek at the new menu, from the happy hour offerings, the food, and even pictures of the mouth-watering new cocktails.

The food menu on this spring and summer menu includes bites, bao buns (pork, vegan, and Hawaiian), an impressive cheese board, and several share plates, like the scotch egg and the steak tartare.

As for the cocktails, there are more than 30 to choose from.

Here are six newly created cocktails we can’t wait to try at Proof.

Beet Beneath

Made with gin, this cocktail is incredibly herbaceous and refreshing, with clove-infused Cointreau, beet and lemon cordial (made in-house), and Thai basil. This one is also carbonated which is ideal for hot days.

Berger Derby

Made with Remi Martin VSOP, maraschino, Licor 43, house-made graham cherry syrup, and acid-adjusted grapefruit, this sounds like a balanced beverage that tastes entirely unique.

In The Linen

Gin infused with Sencha tea? Yuzu sake? Lemon AND white chocolate? As if this drink didn’t;t have enough personality with wild ingredients that go perfectly with each other, it’s also topped with gochugaru, a Korean red chili.

This one might be our favourite.

Of Two Minds

Perfect for summer, this fun drink uses rum and coconut to give it that classic tropical taste, but the firewater and acidified mango make it something entirely new as well.

Walk on the Beach

If you didn’t already notice, this one comes in a fun glass appropriate for enjoying on the Proof patio. It’s made with Johnnie Walker, Pine des Charentes, lemon, Clementine Oleo, coconut, and orange bitters.

South Stepper

Gripping, complex, and full, this agave-based drink is made with familiar Mexican flavours like lemon, Xocolatl bitters, cassia flower syrup, walnut, smoked salt, and more. It’s served on the side with a perfectly clear ice cube that you can pour and water down as you like.

There is also a selection of fan favourites from over the years listed on the menu so regulars can still have them and newcomers and try them.

As for the happy hour, it runs from 4 to 7 pm every day with deals on cocktails, beer, wine, and food. So…basically whatever you’re in the mood for.

Stop by this much-loved watering hole and be excited, not surprised, that the menu might look a little different.

Proof

Address: Proof Cocktail Bar — 1302 1st Street SW, Calgary

Instagram