August is coming to an end, but there are still some fantastic summer Calgary food events on the horizon.

The weather has been great, and the selection of epic food and beverage events continuing look pretty great too.

This week in August has some of the city’s favourite summer food events like tastings, markets, and food bike tours.

Here are the best Calgary food events to check out this week.

Market on Stephen Avenue

Shop and wander this fashionable area while enjoying some craft beer and food trucks, or hop onto one of the many patios.

When: Every Tuesday, 5 to 10 pm

Where: 8 Avenue SW, Calgary

Price: Free

This weekly event is a chance to learn about and try various whiskies chosen and taught by experts in the field.

When: Every Saturday at 3:30 pm

Where: 137 8th Avenue Southwest, Calgary

Price: $25

This teachable event will offer six delicious modern Vietnamese dishes and wine pairings that complement them.

When: August 25 and 31, 6:30 to 9 pm

Where: Mot To – 1609 Centre Street NW, Calgary

Price: $85 per person

There will be plenty of local vendors and live entertainment, but best of all is the delicious street foods found throughout the area.

When: August 26, 4 to 10 pm

Where: Bridgeland Riverside Community Association – 917 Centre Avenue NE, Calgary

Price: Free

Biking to and from four of YYC’s best spots, this summer-only tour is a great chance to try dishes created by the area’s top chefs.

When: Every Saturday, 10 am to 3:15 pm

Where: Hutch Cafe, Canela Cafe & Bakery, Peasant Cheese, and Donna Mac

Price: Starting at $155.90