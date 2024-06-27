Pride Day at the Calgary Stampede is back and it's a total blast

A staple of the Calgary Stampede is back this summer as Pride Day, previously known as Gay Day, returns to the grounds. Let’s go!

The Calgary Stampede Pride Day will be held on July 6 from 2 to 6 pm at the world-famous Nashville North tent, complete with cheeky name tags, the CS rainbow boot stickers, and drag performances.

Bring on the line dancing with thousands of people packing the tent for good tunes and, of course, good drinks.

You might also like: Here are the Calgary Stampede concerts that have been announced so far

"Real Housewives" star Erika Jayne is coming to Cowboys for Stampede

The ultimate list of 40+ free Calgary Stampede pancake breakfasts

The event started in 2013 with just 20 people and now has grown into thousands. With a jump in attendance like that, you know it’s a good event!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CSPrideDay (@csprideday)

On top of all the fun to be had, the winner of the 6th Annual Western Trailblazer Award winner will be announced around 3:30 pm. The award recognizes and celebrates an individual who volunteers their time, influence and courage to make opportunities more accessible to the 2SLGBTQIA+ community.

So saddle up and get to the Nashville North tent EARLY for this event. You don’t want to be caught up in a wickedly long lineup.

When: July 6, 2024, from 2 to 6 pm

Where: Nashville North, Calgary Stampede grounds