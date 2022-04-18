Prestopie Pizzeria, a unique new build-your-own pizza concept with a stone fire oven, recently opened in Calgary.

Specializing in making personalized pizzas with a wide range of sauces, cheeses, and toppings, this new restaurant also serves up pastas, salads, wings, and more.

Prestopie Pizzeria opened this year at 33 Heritage Meadows Way SE.

All of the dough that’s used at Prestopie Pizza is made in-house every day and then the rest is up to you.

There are several different Prestopie pizza creations on the menu, like the Alfredo Chicken, Tandoori Paneer, or the Canadian Smash-Za, but we suggest the build-your-own method.

Guests can choose from eight different sauces, seven different cheeses, and tons of both meat and vegetable toppings. Genoa salami, bacon crumble, chicken, and spicy sausage are popular meat options, while just a few veggie ingredients include artichokes, roasted pineapple, fresh basil, and so many more.

Salads, pastas, desserts, and delicious oven-roasted wings with dip can also be ordered here.

Then, it’s cooked perfectly in a stone fire oven.

Next time you’re craving pizza, stop by this new spot and make whatever kind of culinary masterpiece you can think of.

Prestopie Pizzeria

Address: 33 Heritage Meadows Way SE, Calgary

Instagram