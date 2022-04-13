Mona’s Roti, an authentic Caribbean food spot that specializes in hand-crafted roti, is set to open a new location in Calgary.

Caribbean food is very popular in Ontario, and so is this restaurant. There are currently two outposts in the Toronto area, with more locations coming soon, including one in Calgary.

We’re not entirely sure where or when this exciting Calgary location will be opening its doors, but we do know that it’s “coming soon.” Dished has reached out to Mona’s, and we will keep you updated on any updates.

For now, we will wait as patiently as we can to try the roti made in-house by experts, stuffed with the delicious flavours of Cocoyea Village in Trinidad and Tobago, where it all started in 1983.

The dishes here, all prepared with Halal meat, include roti wraps, rice dishes, meat combos with sides, and larger feasts designed for big groups.

Roti is a round flatbread, similar to a tortilla or naan, but with several layers perfectly flavoured and cooked to be stuffed with curried meats and vegetables.

At Mona’s Roti, diners have their choice of either dahlpuri or paratha roti, differing in textures, flakiness and size.

Whether you get a roti wrap or a rice meal, it’ll come with delicious curried potatoes. Curry chicken, curry goat, jerk chicken (a Toronto favourite), and a vegetable medley are the ways to enhance whichever dish you choose.

You can also buy any of these mains, and a few extras like spinach pumpkin, stew oxtail, curry duck, or coleslaw, as side options paid for by the ounce.

We don’t know when and where, but we will let you know when any announcements are made about this spot we can’t wait to have here in YYC.

Mona’s Roti

