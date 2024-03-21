A home that was a former church in Alberta is on the market for just $89,000

It’s certainly a unique place to call home, with a house that was a former church for sale in Alberta for just $89,000.

Located in Elk Point, the home at 5117 48th Street is touted as a “rare opportunity to own this charming property,” complete with stained glass windows, of course!

Clocking in at nearly 900 square feet, it’s placed on a huge 100′ x 165′ lot and boasts two bedrooms plus an office and an open-concept kitchen/living/dining room.

The basement includes one bedroom, laundry, storage, and utilities.

Upgrades to the building include a newer hot water heater and vinyl siding. The home also has a wrap-around wood deck, which “serves as an extension of the living space and the large lot has room for kids, toys and pets,” according to its listing.

The attached garage holds enough space for one vehicle or can also be used as secure storage.

“The commercial lot can be used as a residence, transformed into a quaint business, or used for both. With access from both sides, this property lends itself to a business with large vehicles,” the listing concluded.

If you are looking at some unique properties for sale in Alberta, check out this historic mansion in Calgary where the city’s second mayor lived, or this retro home west of Edmonton with a tremendously large indoor swimming pool.