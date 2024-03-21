Daughter of Flames' Backlund designs adorable T-shirts for great cause

Talent seems to run deep in the family of Calgary Flames captain Mikael Backlund.

Backlund’s five-year-old daughter, Tillie, recently put her artistic skills to work, coming up with a T-shirt design that features her dad in his Flames uniform. It’s for a great cause, as the design has been copied onto several T-shirts, which can be purchased at the CGY Team Store or online here. Proceeds from the sales will be donated to Kids Cancer Care.

Tillie Backlund is an artist! This t-shirt graphic features a hand-drawn image that Tillie created of her Dad, #Flames Captain Mikael Backlund. Proceeds from sales will be donated to @KidsCancerCare.https://t.co/JFhPeGMxuD pic.twitter.com/KQIxeGmAEA — Derek Wills (@Fan960Wills) March 21, 2024



This isn’t the first time Tillie has received some well-deserved recognition this season. Ahead of a game in early January, in which Backlund took sole possession for second in games played in franchise history, the hearts of all Flames faithful melted when a video of her reading out the team’s starting lineup in the dressing room was uploaded to social media.

On a special night for Backs, a couple of very special guests were on hand to read the starting lineup 🥹 pic.twitter.com/4bJgM1w6is — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) January 10, 2024

This past offseason, Backlund was being discussed as a potential trade target as he was set to enter the final year of his contract. That changed just ahead of training camp, however, as he was signed to a two-year extension and named the 21st captain in franchise history that same day.

Selected 24th overall in 2007, Backlund has spent his entire 976-game career with the Flames. The always-dependable centreman is having another solid season with 15 goals and 38 points through 68 games. He’ll hope to build on those totals in the Flames’ next game, which will come on Saturday night against divisional rival the Vancouver Canucks.