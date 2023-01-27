Poutinarama, a new restaurant for Montreal-style eats, opens today in Calgary.

The specialty here (if it wasn’t obvious from the name) is poutine, but there are also gourmet burgers, hot dogs, and smoked meat.

Calling itself the “best poutine in Calgary” and the “ultimate poutine experience,” this spot aims to be one of the best spots for poutine in YYC.

The fries are fresh and hand-cut, the cheese curds are authentic (and squeaky), and the poutine sauce is homemade. There are eight poutines here, four burgers, five hot dogs, and of course, the classic smoked meat sandwich on rye bread with mustard and pickles.

Poutines include the classic, pulled pork, butter chicken, Italian, or the Carnivore, which comes with bacon, onions, peppers, beef, pulled pork, cheese curds, and green onions.

There’s a choose-your-own toppings option for the burgers and hot dogs, but specialty ones, like the Mexican Burger and the Italian Dog.

It’s a small spot mainly for takeout and bound to be a busy neighbourhood spot with many other great food spots, like Namo Cafe and Diner Deluxe. It opens today, so stop by and be one of the first to check it out.

Poutinarama

Address: 718 Edmonton Trail NE, Calgary

Instagram