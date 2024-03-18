Pospisil offers words of support for former Flames teammate Ruzicka

Calgary Flames forward Martin Pospisil wants a former teammate to know that he is there for him in some difficult times.

In an interview with Slokavian news site Hetrik SK, the 24-year-old rookie said that he had been keeping tabs on former teammate and countryman Adam Ruzicka, who had his contract terminated by the Arizona Coyotes earlier this season. The termination revolved around a video in which Ruzicka was seen with a potentially illegal white substance.

Pospsil was roommates with Ruzicka during his time in Calgary and is saddened to see how everything shook out for him in Arizona.

“It is a great pity what happened. After all, I have been with Adam since I was drafted, we lived together, I had no problem with him,” a translation of Pospsil’s interview read. “I hope he gets his act together. Whenever he needs me, he knows my number.”

The Arizona Coyotes have placed forward Adam Ruzicka on unconditional waivers for purposes of terminating his contract. The Club will have no further comment at this time. — Arizona Coyotes PR (@AZCoyotesPR) February 23, 2024

Ruzicka has since apologized for the incident, stating that he “made a big mistake” and would try to do better in the future. With his contract terminated, he is now available to sign a contract with any of the other 31 teams around the league. However, since it’s past the trade deadline, he would not be eligible to play in the upcoming NHL playoffs.

Pospisil is hopeful that Ruzicka will be able to put this situation behind him.

“He will realize that it was stupid, and he will prove that he has what it takes to play at the highest level,” Pospisil told Hetrik SK.

Outside of playing together in the NHL and AHL in the Flames organization, both Pospisil and Ruzicka also played together in the 2019 World Juniors tournament for the Slovakia national team.