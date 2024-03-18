Jacob Markstrom could be back in the Flames crease this weekend

The Calgary Flames might be getting a boost in between the pipes this weekend.

After missing the last four games with a lower-body injury, goaltender Jacob Markstrom is expected to be ready to go in time for this weekend, potentially against the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday night.

Flames head coach Ryan Huska confirmed this with the media this morning.

“[Markstrom] was skating today and we’re expecting him to skate three more times this week,” said Huska. “Hopefully everything keeps progressing the right way and he’s in our net on the weekend.”

"He's played well, so he deserves an opportunity to stay in there."#Flames head coach Ryan Huska on Dustin Wolf getting the start tonight against Washington.

Getting Markstrom back for the stretch should help team morale as they look to find motivation to finish out another disappointing season. The 34-year-old has been one of the best goaltenders in the NHL this season, owning a .910 save percentage and ranking fourth best in the league for goals saved above expected with 16.1, according to Money Puck.

In the meantime, rookie Dustin Wolf will continue to play with the team until the veteran is ready to make an official return. The 22-year-old Wolf has been exceptional of late filling in for Markstrom, putting together a pair of wins over the Vegas Golden Knights and Montreal Canadiens while turning aside 64 of the 67 shots he faced over those two games.

Given that the team is not expected to make a meaningful push for the playoffs, you could make an argument that Wolf deserves to stay up with the Flames down the stretch to collect valuable experience. That would mean sending down a struggling Dan Vladar to the AHL, which would require waivers.

Wolf will be getting the start for the Flames tonight once again as Alexander Ovechkin and the Washington Capitals are in town.