Flames sign college free agent centre that lit up the NCAA this season

The Calgary Flames have signed a standout NCAA centreman to a one-year entry-level contract.

Sam Morton, who played with Minnesota State last season in the CCHA conference, will immediately join the AHL’s Calgary Wranglers on an ATO before his contract comes into effect for next season.

Welcome to the #CofRed, Sam! We have signed college free agent centre Sam Morton to a one-year, two-way contract!#Flames | @original16beer pic.twitter.com/rU69UiYTUu — Calgary Flames (@NHLFlames) March 18, 2024

Morton is coming off a brilliant season with Minnesota State, leading his team and conference in scoring with 24 goals and 34 points in 37 games. He was also named the CCHA Player of the Year after helping the team to a fourth-place finish.

The 24-year-old Colorado native spent the first part of his hockey career playing for the Wenatchee Wild of the BCHL before committing to Union College for the 2018-19 season. After two years there, he transferred over to Minnesota State, where he spent the last three seasons.

Morton joins a Flames team that is undergoing a bit of a retool. The organization has let go of a few veteran players over the last few weeks and appears to be entering something resembling at least a tiny rebuild. Morton will probably not make the jump to the NHL right away next season, but some good play in the AHL could set him up as a decent recall option.

For now, he will join a Wranglers team in the thick of the playoff race. As it stands, the Wranglers have a comfortable 10-point lead on the San Jose Barracuda for the last playoff spot in the Pacific Division.

There is no word on when Morton will make his Wranglers debut.