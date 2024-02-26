Ex-Flames player Ruzicka apologizes for "big mistake" caught on video

Former Calgary Flames forward Adam Ruzicka has issued an apology just days after his contract was terminated by the Arizona Coyotes.

The contract termination came mere hours after the 24-year-old posted a video of himself with a white powdery substance to his Instagram story. Ruzicka was promptly put on waivers on Friday afternoon and had his contract officially terminated on Saturday after clearing.

Ruzicka broke his silence on the ordeal this morning, posting an apology on the very same Instagram account where the initial video that caused this ordeal originated.

“I made a big mistake and I am going to learn from my mistakes,” he wrote. “I love you all and I am forever grateful for you all. Adam.”

A former fourth-round draft pick of the Flames in 2017, Ruzicka spent parts of four seasons with the team between 2020 and 2024. During that span, he scored 14 goals and 40 points in 114 games in Calgary. Last month, the team placed him on waivers, where he was claimed by the Coyotes. He played just three games in the desert, scoring no points, before having his contract terminated.

Ruzicka is now a free agent and is eligible to sign with any of the other 31 NHL teams. The NHLPA does have about 60 days to file an appeal on his behalf.