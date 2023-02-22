NewsTravel

A new airline just landed in Calgary, and it is very good news for passengers

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Feb 22 2023, 6:26 pm
A new airline just landed in Calgary, and it is very good news for passengers
dennizn/Shutterstock

Porter Airlines, a new, passenger-friendly airline, has landed in Calgary with flights to Toronto, and the perks are awesome!

The first flight from the Toronto-based airline to Calgary touched down today. There will be two daily, non-stop return flights between YYC and Pearson. Starting June 1, that will increase to three daily.

Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Porter Airlines, says this will be a new type of travel for people in Calgary.

“Porter’s elevated economy travel experience is unlike anything that Calgarians have experienced up to now. The level of service that Porter offers is unheard of for economy travellers among North American airlines.”

Porter Airlines Embraer E195-E2

Porter Airlines’ new Embraer E195-E2 aircraft. (Porter Airlines)

The new elevated passenger experience that Calgarians can expect includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi.

You can also expect fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails, and additional snack options on the new Calgary-Toronto route.

If you are wondering how you can enjoy all of these perks while sitting in the middle seat, don’t worry! Their 132-seat aircraft features an all-economy, two-by-two configuration, which makes Porter the only airline with no middle seats on this route.

Porter has already launched new routes this month connecting Toronto-Pearson with OttawaMontrealVancouver, and EdmontonHalifax service takes off tomorrow. 

SUBSCRIBE TO DAILY HIVE'S NEWSLETTER FOR THE LATEST NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Travel
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.