Porter Airlines, a new, passenger-friendly airline, has landed in Calgary with flights to Toronto, and the perks are awesome!

The first flight from the Toronto-based airline to Calgary touched down today. There will be two daily, non-stop return flights between YYC and Pearson. Starting June 1, that will increase to three daily.

Kevin Jackson, executive vice president and chief commercial officer for Porter Airlines, says this will be a new type of travel for people in Calgary.

“Porter’s elevated economy travel experience is unlike anything that Calgarians have experienced up to now. The level of service that Porter offers is unheard of for economy travellers among North American airlines.”

The new elevated passenger experience that Calgarians can expect includes complimentary beer and wine served in real glassware, free premium snacks, and free WiFi.

You can also expect fresh, healthy meals, pre-mixed cocktails, and additional snack options on the new Calgary-Toronto route.

If you are wondering how you can enjoy all of these perks while sitting in the middle seat, don’t worry! Their 132-seat aircraft features an all-economy, two-by-two configuration, which makes Porter the only airline with no middle seats on this route.

Porter has already launched new routes this month connecting Toronto-Pearson with Ottawa, Montreal, Vancouver, and Edmonton. Halifax service takes off tomorrow.