8 resorts around Alberta that you need to experience

Sometimes it’s important for you to take a breather. Luckily there are some amazing resorts around Alberta to check out.

For us here in Alberta, we don’t have to go far to have a magical home-away-from-home experience. In the last few years, there has been an influx in the accommodation and tourism industry here, leaving us with some stunning mountain resorts, beautiful lodges, and boutique hotels that will give you an authentic all-Canadian experience in one package.

We have put together eight resort experiences in Alberta that you need to check out!

What: This place is named after one of the last remaining buildings from Canmore’s coal mining era. Just think motel meets boutique bed and breakfast, and you’ve got an idea of the Lamphouse Hotel located on Canmore’s main street in the heart of the Bow Valley.

Where: 610 8th Street Canmore, Alberta

What: This is your ultimate home away from home! The name itself means “a place where expeditions begin and end, a spot you can find refuge.” Located just outside the core of Canmore, this resort offers its guests high-end comforts and amenities for an amazingly affordable price point.

Basecamp Resorts offer a variety of rooms, from a five to six-bedroom suite that can sleep up to 16 people to the micro-suite, which is the perfect size for two.

Don’t forget to check out the rooftop hot tub under the stars, as you’ll enjoy a marvellous view of the Three Sisters and other iconic mountain ranges in the area! The views alone make this one of the best resorts in Alberta.

Where: 1102 Bow Valley Trail, Canmore

A post shared by Kananaskis Nordic Spa (@knordicspa) on Jun 1, 2018 at 8:00pm PDT

What: Refresh, rejuvenate, and simply relax at the newly renovated Pomeroy Kananaskis Mountain Lodge. This modern mountain getaway is nestled amongst the pines in the Kananaskis Valley.

Enjoy a family getaway, or head up for a solo trip. Regardless, you can rely on relaxing in a beautiful room, indulging in delicious eats from one of the three restaurants on the premises, and experiencing an exhilarating restoration of body, mind, and soul through hydrotherapy at the Kananaskis Nordic Spa.

Where: 1 Centennial Drive, Kananaskis Village

What: This magical resort is tucked away in the depths of the forests in Spray Valley Provincial Park.

Enjoy a rustic woodland-inspired room to retreat, disconnect, and unwind, but be sure to book quickly as they only allow a capacity of 19 guests per night.

This is one of the ultimate Rocky Mountain outdoor resorts in Alberta that will take you far away from the hectic hustle of the big city!

Where: 1 Mount Shark Road, Canmore

What: The world-class accommodations you can experience at a Fairmont Hotel are truly hard to beat! Luckily for us, we have three of these stunning resorts here in Alberta.

Each boasts its own personality and reflection of the landscape around Calit while giving you that comfort and convenience that you can rely on at a Fairmont Resort.

The Chateau Lake Louise has been a base for alpinists for over 100 years. It overlooks the lake and offers a ton of outdoor activities in its backyard, along with the amenities of a year-round luxury mountain resort.

The Banff Springs is the closest thing we have to a castle that overlooks the Banff Townsite. Home to the Banff Hot springs and Willow Spring Spa, this is the perfect retreat to enjoy some time outside to bask in the beauty of the mountains – we can guarantee there are no rooms lacking an unreal view.

The Jasper Park Lodge is situated in the heart of Jasper National Park, a UNESCO World Heritage site, and wraps around the shores of lake “Lac Beauvert.” Here you can enjoy 700 acres of year-round adventures all while exploring the charming town of Jasper, as you can use this all-Canadian lodge as your base camp!

What: If you’re looking for a resort that will give you a true taste of the Rockies, this hotel is your best bet. With grand views, fine dining, and a relaxation spa, you can enjoy this elegant oasis at your leisure as you slow down and take in the fresh mountain air.

Where: 300 Mountain Avenue, Banff

A post shared by Azuridge Estate Hotel (@azuridgeestate) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:32pm PDT

What: Nestled right into the rolling foothills, you’ll find this stylish estate surrounded by 13 acres of gorgeous greenery.

Upon arrival, you’ll be welcomed by the incredible architecture and promptly whisked away to your room, where you’ll enjoy luxurious amenities, comforting extras, and captivating views.

When it comes to dining, you have two choices. Dine alfresco in the gazebo if the weather permits, or indoors in the magnificent and luxurious Opal Dining Room. Here you can sit back and enjoy breakfast, brunch, lunch, or dinner with unique meals catered to your needs – you’ll even get a butler! Ooh, la la!

Where: 178057 272 Street W Foothills, Priddis

A post shared by Sundance Lodges (@sundancelodges) on Jun 20, 2018 at 2:00pm PDT

What: This resort is not your typical hotel accommodations or your usual camping experience. A family-run resort since 1992, Sundance Lodges began as one single tipi. Today, the property is filled with many tipis and trapper tents that shed a whole new light on “comfortable camping.”

This is an easier and more affordable way for you and your family to enjoy the perks of camping without the hassle of having to set up a tent, paying for an expensive hotel room, or dragging around a camper.

Where: #2 Sundance Road, Kananaskis