WestJet is adding a bunch of new flights out of Calgary

WestJet has added some great flights from Calgary to give us even more options for where to go on our next vacation.

According to AeroRoutes, there are going to be four new flights heading south to the States, with a pair of Canadian destinations getting added to the list as well.

Starting in May, there will be two weekly WestJet flights between Calgary and Austin, five flights between Calgary and Detroit, three flights between Calgary and Chicago, and three between Calgary and Washington Dulles in Virginia.

In June, new domestic flights will be added with three flights between Calgary and both Moncton and Thunder Bay.

WestJet also plans to increase the number of flights from Calgary to a few already-existing destinations.

Among the highlights, Calgarians will be enjoying two extra flights to Las Vegas each week, with another weekly flight to Palm Springs as well.

We are also getting back to pre-pandemic levels for some places. An extra nine flights will be added from Calgary to Abbotsford, exceeding levels from 2019.

Three extra flights have been added between Calgary and Toronto, which also surpasses the 2019 level. Seven weekly flights between Vancouver and Calgary have been added, the same number we saw in 2019.

Overall, there are 18 destinations that will see an increase in the number of WestJet flights from Calgary.

With so many great new flights popping up this summer, it is a great time to get your 2023 vacation plans set!

Our neighbours to the north are also adding several new flights to destinations including Minneapolis/St. Paul and Seattle. Vancouver has also added some new flights, with more trips becoming available to Atlanta and Nashville. Toronto, Saskatoon, and Winnipeg will be adding several new destinations and flights as well.