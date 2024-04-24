NewsCurated

A brand-new baby name cracked the top 10 list in Alberta last year

Apr 24 2024, 8:12 pm
The Alberta government just released the most popular baby names in the province from 2023 and there are some returning favourites, plus a brand-new contender.

Service Alberta and Red Tape Reduction select the top names every year by using data collected from the birth information provided by parents.

The top boy names in 2023 were Noah, Liam, Oliver, Theodore, Jack, Henry, Lucas, Benjamin, James and William. 

None of those are new but some have been around longer than others. Liam, Noah and Benjamin have made it onto the top 10 list for the past decade. Other names are a little more fresh, with James only making it onto the list for a second time since 2022.

The girl names show a similar pattern, with Olivia, Amelia, Sophia, Charlotte, Emma, Isla, Evelyn, Chloe, Violet, Ava, Emily, Hannah and Hazel being the top girl baby names last year. There were quite a few ties among the girl names, with Chloe and Violet sharing eighth place, Ava and Emily both coming in ninth, and Hannah and Hazel sharing the 10th place spot.

Emma, Olivia, Sophia and Ava have all topped the charts since 2013, while Isla and Evelyn are two of the more unique names listed only making it onto the list four and two times, respectively. Olivia set a new record, taking the top spot in girl’s names for 11 consecutive years.

A brand-new baby girl name cracked the top 10 list for the first time in 2023 (not including the surplus names that tied). Over one hundred babies were named Violet last year, up by 20 since 2022.

For a full list of registered names and to see how popular yours is, you can check it out on the Alberta government website here.

