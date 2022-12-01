The Polar Express in Calgary will take you right into the Christmas Classic

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

A must-visit holiday event is back as the Polar Express Train ride returns to Calgary this weekend, transporting people into the classic movie.

Fresh off of its terrifying Halloween experience, Aspen Crossing has cleared away the witches and zombies and replaced them with Santa and holiday cheer.

Randy Bateman is the production manager for the Polar Express Ride and says the goal is to make sure everyone feels like they are in the holiday classic.

“We’re trying to recreate the Polar Express movie as best we can. We have all the main characters from the movie that are on board, and they will be there to interact with all the kids and families that come forward.”

Bateman says they actually work with Warner Brothers to keep the experience as close to the animated movie as possible.

After your interactions with the Polar Express crew, your experience heads north.

“We will journey off to the North Pole, where we will meet up with Santa and all his Elf helpers,” Bateman explained. “Santa will come out and give everybody one of the magical bells you can only hear when you believe in Santa. “It’s a really fun interactive train.”

The train experience lasts about an hour, and along with the bell, you also get hot chocolate in a collector’s ceramic Polar Express mug and a delicious cookie.

The Polar Express rides Fridays to Sundays until December 18 and every day from December 19 to December 24.

And Bateman says your time to get tickets is running out.

“We’re 94% sold out at the moment.”

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

When: Fridays to Sundays, November 25 to December 18, and December 19 to 24. Visit the website for details

Tickets: Available online now, varies by day and train