The only moving haunted house in Canada opens in Calgary this weekend

A one-of-a-kind moving haunted house is about to open up just outside of Calgary. Train of Terror gets rolling this weekend, and we can’t wait!

Train of Terror has been around for six years. Canada’s only moving haunted house sits southeast of Calgary.

“This year’s Train of Terror experience will include Grim Manor, acting as our indoor maze this time,” Jodie Gateman, the director at Aspen Crossing, told Daily Hive.

“Then you will move outside to one of the outdoor mazes, which is called Grim Higher Castle. Then you will move on to a third outdoor maze, which is called Professor Grimms 3D Adventure. And then you will move on to the train, get to take a breath and go through the three haunted cars on the train while it’s moving, then come back to the station for a couple of surprises.”

The theme of the whole experience is Professor Grimm, who dedicated his life to finding the first witch ever. This pursuit led evil spirits to possess him and his manor. Train riders will also be taken back to the days of Dracula and castles and executions.

“When you buy a ticket on Train of Terror you are asking to come and have a scary haunted experience. And we’re going to do our darndest to do that. But it is an amazing fun time.”

Gateman says the whole thing is a salute to classic horror. The event is for people over the age of 18 and everyone has to sign a waiver. She also says to make sure you are comfortable.

“You’re gonna get frightened, you’re gonna be weak in the knees already.”

The train is running Fridays and Saturdays until Halloween starting this weekend. There is a bonus sneak peek Thursday, October 6 for those who can’t wait to check it out.

You can get your tickets online now!

Train of Terror

When: Fridays and Saturdays until October 29, Sunday, October 30

Where: Southeast of Calgary, 1 km west of ​Mossleigh, AB on Highway 24.

Cost: $85