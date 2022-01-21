Serving the cutest little pockets of food in Calgary is the recently opened Pocket Holic in Kensington.

Even the logo is adorable.

With authentic Korean-Japanese cuisine, this restaurant has familiar dishes like sushi rolls and poke bowls, and less familiar ones, including pocket sushi.

The pocket sushi here is inspired by inari, which is a pouch of seasoned fried tofu filled with sushi rice. At Pocket Holic, a variety of toppings are used on the inari to make delicious and fun works of art.

These topped inari are literally pockets of flavour and an incredible on-the-go option for sushi lovers.

The menu has different versions of Korean and Japanese classics, like noodle bowls, sushi rolls, poke bowls, and other appetizers. If the pocket sushi is what brings you in, there’s so many to choose from.

Spicy California, sweet corn egg, creamy avocado, sweet chili shrimp, beef bulgogi, and many more flavours can be ordered in the pocket form, topped onto inari and packed sushi rice.

It’s always an adventure trying the fun new ways to eat food, but Pocket Holic also happens to offer some of the best street food-style Asian eats in Calgary.

Sushi pockets, and this delightful little spot, are definitely worth a visit.

Pocket Holic

Address: 304 10 St NW, Calgary

