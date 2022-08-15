3 Calgary eateries nominated for Canada's Best New Restaurants list

Air Canada just revealed its longlist of nominees for the best new restaurants in the country for 2022, and several Calgary establishments landed on it.

Each year, Air Canada taps a team of experts who check out food venues across the country for this initiative.

Any spots that fully opened between late Spring 2021 and May 31, 2022, are up for consideration.

Ahead of the Top 10 ranking, Air Canada shared a list of 30 restaurants that potentially will be making the coveted list.

In Calgary, three restaurants were tapped:

Roy’s Korean Kitchen – Calgary, Alberta

Major Tom – Calgary, Alberta

Một Tô – Calgary, Alberta

The airline’s highly anticipated annual Top 10 list will be announced on November 1, 2022.