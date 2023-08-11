Cirque du Soleil returns to the big top in Calgary this month

It’s been a while since we’ve seen the big top on the Stampede grounds, but that’s about to change as Cirque du Soleil has announced it will be returning to Calgary at the end of the month.

The travelling circus is bringing its show “Kooza” to Calgary, four years after “Luzia” lit up the grounds.

Performances are set to start on August 25 and will be running into October.

It’s the perfect show to end the summer and kick off the fall season. The 125-minute show is packed full of different visual spectacles, including silk ribbon performances, a double highwire, a skeleton dance, and the Wheel of Death.

Kooza explores a whole range of emotions “between strength and fragility, laughter and smiles, turmoil and harmony.” The show explores larger “themes of fear, identity, recognition, and power.”

The show is described as an “electrifying and exotic visual world full of surprises, thrills, chills, audacity, and total involvement.”

Grab your bestie and load up on the carnival treats because this is a Cirque du Soleil performance you won’t want to miss in Calgary this year.

Cirque du Soleil “Kooza”

When: August 25 to October 8

Where: Under the Big Top, Stampede Park, 650 25th Avenue SE

Tickets: Tickets can be purchased here