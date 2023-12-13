"Nah, they do stink": PK Subban isn’t buying into Oilers hype

The Edmonton Oilers might be rolling with an eight-game winning streak, but PK Subban is not ready to give the team any credit.

The former NHL superstar-turned-commentator appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Tuesday afternoon, where he absolutely ripped the Oilers and essentially called them a one-man team.

Later that night, the Oilers defeated the Chicago Blackhawks 4-1.

“I’m disappointed in Edmonton,” Subban said. “I’m not happy with Edmonton, I think ‘Nah, they do stink’… if it wasn’t for Connor McDavid they would be an afterthought.”

This isn’t the first time that Subban took aim at the Oilers. At the beginning of the season, at the height of Edmonton’s struggles, the former Norris Trophy winner criticized the team’s defensive play.

That being said, he also praised McDavid after a highlight-reel goal earlier this season.

If saying that the Oilers “stink” wasn’t enough, Subban also targeted the city itself calling it “Deadmonton.”

“At this time of year, usually we call it ‘Deadmonton’ because of how cold it is up there,” Subban remarked.

"At this time of year, usually we call it 'Deadmonton' because of how cold it is up there," Subban remarked.

While the Oilers may have started the season poorly, it should be evident to even Subban that the team has been playing much better of late. McDavid has been very good for the Oilers but Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard and Zach Hyman have more than carried their weight for the team lately.

Depth scoring has also been heating up, with players like Sam Gagner and Ryan McLeod starting to produce more. Not to mention Stuart Skinner and Calvin Pickard calming the waters between the pipes.

The eight-game winning streak has seen the Oilers scratch and claw themselves to just a single point out of a playoff spot. One wonders what it will take for Subban to finally give the Oilers at least some credit for overcoming what should have been a disastrous season so far.