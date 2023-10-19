"I call him McNasty": P.K. Subban praises McDavid after highlight-reel goal

P.K. Subban has given Connor McDavid a brand-new nickname.

The former All-Star defenceman made an appearance on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, where he praised the Edmonton Oilers captain for being one of the most exciting players in the league to watch.

“You said that they call him ‘McJesus,’ I call him ‘McNasty,'” Subban told McAfee during the segment. “The guy is absolutely filthy. His hands are disgusting and what he does on the ice I wouldn’t even consider hockey, it’s video game-esque.”

This praise is coming off the heels of an amazing spin-o-rama goal by McDavid against the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. The shot was something to marvel at as the reigning Hart Trophy winner was tripped in the neutral zone but still managed to spin around a defender and score on a breakaway.

“What [McDavid] does on the ice is out of this world,” continued Subban. “He’s box office, you gotta go watch this guy play… we’ve never seen a player play the way he’s played, we’ve never seen a player do the things he does on the ice and I don’t know if we ever will.”

Subban, who now works as an NHL broadcaster, was singing a different tune about the Oilers not too long ago. In a social media rant following Edmonton’s 8-1 opening night loss to the Vancouver Canucks, the former Norris Trophy winner ripped the team’s defensive strategy.

“Absolutely atrocious of the Edmonton Oilers. No excuse for it in Game One,” said Subban at the time.

The Oilers have looked a lot better in their two games since that opening-night debacle. Though they lost to the Canucks 4-3 in the next game, they were able to rout the Predators in a 6-1 win for their first victory of the year.

We’ll see if Subban has anything more to say after McDavid and the rest of the Oilers head to Philadelphia for a date with the Flyers. You can catch that one tonight at 5:30 pm MT on Sportsnet One.