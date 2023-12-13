Oilers now have longest winning streak in the NHL this season

The Edmonton Oilers are now in sole possession of the longest winning streak across the NHL this season.

After rattling off their eighth straight victory in a 4-1 win against the Chicago Blackhawks on Tuesday night, the Oilers have now surpassed the Vegas Golden Knights’ streak of seven that they opened the season with.

It has been a wild ride for the Oilers and their fan base. Before this winning streak, the team had a dismal 5-12-1 record and was far out of a playoff spot. Now, the team is above .500 with a 13-12-1 record and is just a single point back of the Arizona Coyotes for a playoff spot.

They are still nine points back of the LA Kings for third place in the Pacific Division.

A combination of things have had to go right for the Oilers to claw themselves back into the thick of the playoff chase. First and foremost, the goaltending seems to finally be rounding into form.

Stuart Skinner has been excellent for the team over the winning streak, becoming the first goalie in the NHL this season to win seven consecutive appearances. Throughout those seven games, Skinner has only allowed two or more goals three times.

The Oilers have also had the fortune of having captain Connor McDavid playing like his usual self and defenceman Evan Bouchard riding a 12-game point streak, which is a high for NHL defencemen this season.

Moreover, the team’s penalty kill has been stellar, allowing just one goal while down a man during the entire winning streak.

With just 26 games played so far, the Oilers also have a few games in hand on the team directly in front of them. If the team can find a way to stretch this winning streak a bit further, which would at least tie a franchise record, Edmonton could be in a playoff spot well before the NHL’s annual holiday break.

A month ago it seemed like the Oilers being in a playoff spot by Christmas was just wishful thinking. Now, nearly two weeks before the holiday, it could be a reality.