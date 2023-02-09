Pizza & Destroy, a Detroit-inspired pizza spot with creative pies, recently launched in Calgary.

This pop-up concept launched just a few months ago, but people have been losing it. Available on certain days at Lina’s Italian Supermarket, as well as for delivery, customers have had a blast trying the different options here.

This squared, deep-dish pizza is cooked in a wood-fired oven, with the bubbling cheese creating four perfectly crispy edges. The creative sauces and toppings, along with the care that goes into making them, are what separates these pies from most others.

The Enormity pizza is topped with jalapeno pickles, crispy fried chicken, fresh greens, and honey mustard that’s made in-house. The MiniEmigre comes topped with tons of small meatballs, as well as sugar pickle chilis, sweety drop peppadews, and crispy feta. It’s easy to see why these pizzas are so sought after.

The Tomahawk, with house-made spicy sausage, Ezzo pepperoni, Destroy marinara, and spicy honey, is delicious and familiar; while the Upper Crust is just as tasty, but a rare recipe, topped with roast pork shoulder, tart green apple, charred pumpkin seed pesto, and a sweet saffron drizzle.

There are also beers, sodas, salads, and interesting sides and starters, like the pepperoni potato salad.

This is a pop-up that typically operates out of one of Lina’s locations and often on different days, so keep an eye on its Instagram page for announcements.

Guests hoping to try some of this unique pizza can expect to find it on Wednesdays at the brand-new Lina’s location in Inglewood.

