Forget a winter wonderland: Alberta's forecast looks soft and meek

December has arrived, and so has another winter forecast for Alberta, and it’s hinting at a season that might make fans of ski hills and outdoor skating rinks whimper.

Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC) released its winter seasonal outlook Friday morning, and Alberta is looking toasty.

Through December into February, the forecasters at ECCC say below-normal snow depth is predicted for much of Alberta and Western Canada, with the Rockies as well as Edmonton and Calgary showing the probability of a well-below-normal snow depth.

Only the northeastern portion of Alberta is flirting with the chance of seeing near-normal to above-normal snow depth.

You might also like: Where's the cold: The winter forecast for Alberta is out and we'll be so spoiled

It's been so warm in Edmonton lately that leaves are trying to grow back

It'll cost you more to visit Canada's national parks with upcoming fee increases

“The warmer temperatures that we are predicting are associated with more precipitation falling as rain, less precipitation falling as snow,” forecasters noted.

For the rest of the country, above-normal snow depth can be expected in parts of Yukon, Northwest Territories, Nunavut, and Quebec.

All of Alberta is also running the chance of seeing above-normal temperatures through December until the end of February, which looks to be the case for nearly the entire country.

We mean, it’s been so warm in Edmonton this past November that trees are even trying to grow their leaves back. It’s wild!

You can check out all of ECCC’s seasonal forecast maps here.