Canada could see a strong chance of northern lights later this week

The northern lights are always a treat to witness, and Canadians across the board may get one heck of a show later this week — if the weather cooperates.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s (NOAA) Space Weather Prediction Center upgraded its outlook Wednesday to a G3 geomantic storm, meaning a “strong” storm is likely on December 1.

“With 3 Coronal Mass Ejections (CME) already inbound, the addition of a 4th, full halo CME has prompted SWPC forecasters to upgrade the G2 Watch on 01 Dec to a G3 Watch. This faster-moving halo CME is progged to merge with 2 of the 3 upstream CMEs, all arriving at Earth on 01 Dec. G3 (Strong) conditions are now likely on December 1,” the center stated.

You might also like: Alberta named one of the best places in the world to see northern lights

How to make sure you never miss the northern lights in Canada

Parks Canada is opening up 2024 camping reservations VERY early

3 CMEs already inbound; now the addition of a 4th prompted SWPC forecasters to upgrade the 1 Dec Watch to a G3. This faster-moving CME will likely merge with upstream CMEs & arrive at Earth on 1 Dec UTC-day making G3 levels possible. Visit https://t.co/9n7phHb5ok for more info. pic.twitter.com/aiSMfDt2mU — NOAA Space Weather (@NWSSWPC) November 29, 2023

According to the Aurora Forecast by the Geophysical Institute at the University of Fairbanks in Alaska, auroral activity will be high(+) during the early morning of December 1, landing at a six out of 10 on their scale.

Weather permitting, highly active auroral displays will be visible overhead from Inuvik, Yellowknife, Rankin, and Iqaluit to Vancouver, Helena, Minneapolis, Milwaukee, Bay City, Toronto, Montpelier, and Charlottetown and visible low on the horizon from Salem, Boise, Cheyenne, Lincoln, Indianapolis, and Annapolis.

Before you drive out to find the perfect spot to observe, check weather forecasts to ensure the sky is clear. A great resource is the Clear Sky Charts.

Up-to-date meteorological forecasts are also available on Environment Canada‘s site.

As of writing, the forecast is not looking too great for cities like Vancouver, Calgary, and Toronto from Thursday evening into Friday morning; however, Edmonton is forecasted to have a clear sky. Fingers crossed the weather works out for everyone!

There is one thing every city will be battling against for a perfect northern lights viewing experience– a nearly full moon, which reached its peak strength just a couple of days ago on November 27.