Pie Cloud Diner, a popular spot for diner classics and homemade pie that closed in early 2016, has reopened.

Located in an exciting new location (Calgary Farmers’ Market West), this spot fittingly announced it was bringing back its diner concept on Pi Day.

“The Diner’s back!” the team stated in an Instagram post. “Open Wed-Sun, 9 -7 in Calgary Farmers’ Market West.”

Calgary has some amazing pie shops and this spot is definitely one of the best.

The original location for this favourite little spot known for comfort eats and epic pies was over seven years ago. The pie part has been operating out of both Calgary Farmers’ Markets, but The Diner is fresh on the scene.

Besides offering its famous sweet and savoury pies, The Diner will be serving diner-era classics like chicken and waffles, burgers, chili cheese dogs, Wagyu burgers, and disco fries. After customers wanted their pies hot and ready, the Pie Cloud team got the idea to just start a dining room, and from there, the diner menu grew into what it is now.

There are a ton of amazing foods to try at the new Calgary Farmers’ Market West, and this is the latest one to open up. Check it out next time you’re feeling like a diner classic or a homemade pie!

Pie Cloud

Address: 55 Greenbriar Drive NW, Calgary

