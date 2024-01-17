From modern to historic: These are the most photogenic buildings in Calgary

There’s so much more to the city’s downtown skyline than the Calgary Tower, there are so many incredible buildings both in the core and around the city.

From skyscrapers to historic homes dating back over 100 years, these are the most photogenic buildings around Calgary today.

Bow Building

It might be hard to believe that the Bow building changed the Calgary skyline over a decade ago, but since, it’s become synonymous with the city. It created such a change that the Bow’s website says: “All pictures and postcards of the Calgary skyline had to be updated once the Bow was completed in 2012. It is that impressive.”

It was designed by the British international architecture firm, Foster + Partners, the same company that designed the iconic Gherkin building in London, England.

Address: 500 Centre Street S

Heritage Hall

Heritage Hall is a historic building situated at the centre of the SAIT campus. Dating back to the 1920s, it’s a well-known landmark for students and visitors. Canada’s Historic Places says it was “purposely situated on Calgary’s North Hill in order to maximize both the building’s visibility in the city and the view of the city from the building.” And it definitely seems to have done just that.

Address: 1301 16th Avenue NW

Telus Sky

This building stands out around the city whether it’s in the middle of the day or at night with its stunning LED light display. Designers for Telus Sky say it was their intention to contribute a unique building to stand out against the downtown’s “largely” bland, corporate high rises. Against this background, we set out to create something a little more feminine. A little finer-grained.”

Address: 685 Centre Street S

Deane House

Often touted as one of the most haunted buildings in Calgary, the Deane House exudes class and elegance but it wasn’t always that way. For decades, the house was associated with various deaths including a number of murders and suicides, however, it’s now one of the top spots to grab a fancy brunch or high tea.

Address: 806 9th Avenue SE

Rouge

Now a popular restaurant, the historic house is home to Rouge, a fancy restaurant that’s been around since 2003.

It’s also known as the AE Cross House and dates all the way back to 1891. It’s one of Calgary’s oldest buildings located in the oldest neighbourhood in Calgary, Inglewood.

It has also made it onto many haunted house lists around Calgary.

Address: 1240 8th Avenue SE

Central Library

Widely considered one of the city’s most notable and successful construction projects, the Central Library is a top spot to visit for both locals and tourists. Opening in November 2018, it completed construction ahead of schedule and under budget. It is now a community hub for music, the arts, and, of course, books and so much more.

Address: 800 3rd Street SE