This $4.1M Alberta house looks like a block and is in the middle of nowhere

If you are looking for a unique house to own, a spot in rural Alberta that’s shaped like a block and has a wild suspended fireplace could be right for you.

Located west of Calgary, this $4.1 million house with three bedrooms and three bathrooms at 32 Carraig Ridge sits on over two acres of private grounds filled with mature spruce trees.

The home surely stands out thanks to its steel-clad exterior, oak hardwood flooring and ceilings, and floor-to-ceiling windows.

Just look at the views you could have if you had a few million sitting around, it’s the perfect place to have a coffee or glass of wine and enjoy nature.

You can really wow your guests with a Fireorb in the living room, which “pays homage to Scandinavian minimalism,” and it sure is neat!

The kitchen also has everything you would need, including sub-zero appliances, marble countertops, and a waterfall island.

The main bedroom gives breathtaking views of Devil’s Head Mountain to the northwest with access to the five-piece ensuite bath featuring a floating two-sink vanity cabinet, freestanding tub, and steam shower.

The rest of the bedrooms in the home are opposite the main bedroom, with the second bedroom holding its own fancy ensuite and the third bedroom allows for dazzling western views and the eastern terrace covered by trees.

This house in western Alberta also has a powder bath on its main floor, and its basement “mimics the Y design allowing for a functional studio, recreation room, or additional suite.”

If you have a few million bucks to spend, would you go all in for this luxury home? Let us know in the comments below.