These are the 5 of the most expensive homes for sale in Calgary right now

If you’ve got deep pockets and are in the market for new digs in Calgary, you’ll definitely want to check out these incredible (and expensive) properties for sale.

Even if they’re out of your budget they’re incredible to look at and dream about what it would be like to afford them.

From tennis courts to stunning views, this is how the rich are living in YYC.

This historic house in Calgary was built over 100 years ago and it has a pretty fascinating back story as well as being a stunning property.

The stunning mansion, located at 717 Royal Avenue SW, dates all the way back to 1910 and is “one of the oldest and most venerable properties in Mount Royal, indeed in all of Calgary,” according to its Zoocasa listing. The mansion is steeped in local history, even serving as a convent at one point.

There’s an almost $5,000,000 mansion for sale in Calgary right now, and it’s equally impressive in both size and style.

Spanning over 7,000 square feet, it blends Tuscan design with a modern aesthetic, and the inside looks like something out of a contemporary art museum! The exterior is made out of stone and Ayacoba wood siding, giving it a soft, natural appearance from the outside which is also reflected on the inside.

If you love natural light, cozy fireplaces, and stunning views of downtown Calgary, this incredible mansion that just hit the market will definitely make your jaw drop.

Every corner of the home is brightened by the big sweeping windows gracing the walls throughout the home, according to the photos included on its Zoocasa listing.

Adding to the brightening effect is the colour scheme inside the home, with white oak flooring and a stone fireplace.

If you’re in the market for a new place, there’s a stunning penthouse in Calgary for sale with so many amenities… if you can afford the price tag.

It’s located in a central area of the city — 1801 – 400 Eau Claire Avenue — as part of the Prince’s Island Estates. It’s the perfect spot if you want easy access to the city’s downtown core as well as the beauty and serenity of the park and nature.

You’ll also be surrounded by trendy shops, gourmet restaurants, and theatres.

This stunning property in Elbow Park is simply magnificent with its stunning interior design and modern features.

It has five bedrooms and nine bathrooms and over 7,000 square feet of living space.

There’s a powder room, ceilings covered in black leather-like wallpaper, and a floating bath and steam shower. All of it could be yours for $4,500,000