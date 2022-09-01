30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in September

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For September, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:

Altadore

Brentwood

Bridgeland/Riverside

Canyon Meadows

Chaparral

Charleswood

Coral Springs

Douglasdale/Douglasglen

Dover

Evergreen

Fairview

Greenwood/Greenbriar

Haysboro

Highwood

Hillhurst

Huntington Hills

Lakeview

Martindale

Meadowlark Park

Saddle Ridge

Scenic Acres

Shawnessy

Skyview Ranch

Strathcona

Sunnyside

Taradale

Thorncliffe

Whitehorn

Willow Park

Windsor Park

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.