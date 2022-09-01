NewsCrime

30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in September

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
Sep 1 2022, 4:32 pm
Scorsby/Shutterstock

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.

To meet community needs, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.

For September, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:

  • Altadore
  • Brentwood
  • Bridgeland/Riverside
  • Canyon Meadows
  • Chaparral
  • Charleswood
  • Coral Springs
  • Douglasdale/Douglasglen
  • Dover
  • Evergreen
  • Fairview
  • Greenwood/Greenbriar
  • Haysboro
  • Highwood
  • Hillhurst
  • Huntington Hills
  • Lakeview
  • Martindale
  • Meadowlark Park
  • Saddle Ridge
  • Scenic Acres
  • Shawnessy
  • Skyview Ranch
  • Strathcona
  • Sunnyside
  • Taradale
  • Thorncliffe
  • Whitehorn
  • Willow Park
  • Windsor Park

Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.

