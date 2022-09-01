30 Calgary communities will have photo radar in September

Speeding is one of the main concerns on Calgary’s roadways, as identified by statistical analysis, collision data, and citizen complaints.
To meet community needs, mobile photo radar will be set up on Crowchild Trail, Glenmore Trail, Deerfoot Trail, Macleod Trail, Sarcee Trail, and Stoney Trail.
- You might also like:
- A child is in life-threatening condition after a road rage incident on the QE2
- "Calgary is not safe anymore": Residents react to flurry of violent crime in city
- Stolen truck crashes into grocery store in Calgary (PHOTOS)
For September, photo radar will also be used to enforce speed limits in the following 30 Calgary communities:
- Altadore
- Brentwood
- Bridgeland/Riverside
- Canyon Meadows
- Chaparral
- Charleswood
- Coral Springs
- Douglasdale/Douglasglen
- Dover
- Evergreen
- Fairview
- Greenwood/Greenbriar
- Haysboro
- Highwood
- Hillhurst
- Huntington Hills
- Lakeview
- Martindale
- Meadowlark Park
- Saddle Ridge
- Scenic Acres
- Shawnessy
- Skyview Ranch
- Strathcona
- Sunnyside
- Taradale
- Thorncliffe
- Whitehorn
- Willow Park
- Windsor Park
Along with the photo radars, there are 58 Intersection Safety Camera (ISC) locations throughout the city. These cameras can photograph vehicles entering the intersections during all phases of the signal, including red light infractions.