A child is in life-threatening condition after a road rage incident on the QE2

A child is in life-threatening condition after they were ejected from an SUV in a road rage incident on the QE2 by Carstairs this weekend.

The incident happened Saturday afternoon when, according to RCMP, a white truck passed a family SUV and started “breaking aggressively in front of them.”

The SUV attempted to avoid the collision but lost control and rolled off the highway, ejecting one child under the age of five from the vehicle. STARS Air Ambulance was called to fly the child to the hospital. The four other occupants, two children, and two adults were transported to the hospital in serious condition.

According to RCMP “the suspect vehicle did not remain.”

The incident happened in the southbound lanes on Highway 2, two kilometres south of Highway 581 near Carstairs.

The RCMP is asking that anyone who may have witnessed the collision or who may have dashboard camera footage of the collision contact the Didsbury RCMP at 403-335-3382 or call your local police.