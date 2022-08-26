A flurry of violent crime in Calgary this August has many Calgarians expressing their concerns about the current state the city has found itself in.

There have been nearly 100 shootings in Calgary so far this year, Calgary Crime Stoppers director Mark Gerlitz said during a press conference on Wednesday.

It seems like every day a new press release is posted to the Calgary Police Service (CPS) Facebook page, with many involving a suspicious death, shooting or homicide update.

You might also like: "Rather obvious": A sign of shrinkflation in an Alberta store has people talking

7 three-bedroom houses for under $300K in Calgary

A province is giving everyone $500 and people have thoughts about it

“My son just moved to Calgary with his girlfriend… my anxiety is starting to grow. It seems that these days even good people are targets in that City,” wrote Facebook user Dion Tarkowski.

“Hardly a day goes by that someone isn’t dead or seriously wounded…..I moved to this area 5 years ago and I really had NO idea that Calgary was a constant crime scene….so sad,” wrote Linda Franklin.

“What the hell is going on in Calgary? It’s turning into Surrey and the police refuse to answer,” commented Facebook user Amanda Dickson.

“I worry when my kids go out to the mall or movies with their friends. It doesn’t feel safe anymore,” commented Liliana Ynes.

“This City is Completely Outta Control,” wrote Mike Harrington under a CPS release regarding a body that was located in the community of Banff Trail yesterday afternoon.

“Our Major Crimes Section has been extremely busy investigating several recent deaths and incidents that have occurred in our city,” CPS said in a news release earlier this week regarding crimes that occurred earlier this month.

“We are looking for public assistance to further our investigations into a suspicious death in Crescent Heights and two fatal shootings.”

On Wednesday, the Alberta government announced the Alberta Crime Prevention grant, allotting $5.2 million for projects and programs that work to quell criminal activity.

The grant will see eligible groups and organizations receive one-time funding of $25,000 to $150,000 a year for projects and initiatives for up to two years.