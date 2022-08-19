Stolen truck crashes into grocery store in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Calgary police are still in search of the person who fled the scene after they crashed a stolen truck into a downtown Co-op Thursday afternoon.

The driver crashed a cube truck into the side of Midtown Co-op on 11th Avenue SW and ran away.

A truck just drove into the side of Midtown Co-op – might be best to avoid going there today! #yyc #yyctraffic #yycevents pic.twitter.com/Qz9hHqnLB0 — Ian Templin 🇨🇦🇺🇦 (@Ian_Templin) August 18, 2022

The company that owns the truck confirmed the vehicle was stolen before the crash.

This truck was stolen- sadly – — paula timm artist+studio (@paula_timm) August 19, 2022

Calgary Fire helped evacuate the building and helped in getting the truck out.

Three staff members were injured in the crash and were sent to hospital but have since returned home.

Our Midtown food store will remain closed throughout the day while we continue to clean up & assess the damage. Our team members at that location are receiving support & the 3 injured team members are recovering well at home. — Calgary Co-op (@CalgaryCoop) August 19, 2022

The store remains closed today as staff continues to assess the damage done to the building.

This is not the first time something like this has happened this summer. Last weekend a truck crashed into a restaurant in the southeast. And at the beginning of the month, a car ricocheted into the patio of Bottlescrew Bills.