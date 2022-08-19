NewsCrime

Stolen truck crashes into grocery store in Calgary (PHOTOS)

Peter Klein
Peter Klein
|
Aug 19 2022, 7:01 pm
Stolen truck crashes into grocery store in Calgary (PHOTOS)
Scorsby/Shutterstock

Calgary police are still in search of the person who fled the scene after they crashed a stolen truck into a downtown Co-op Thursday afternoon.

The driver crashed a cube truck into the side of Midtown Co-op on 11th Avenue SW and ran away.

The company that owns the truck confirmed the vehicle was stolen before the crash.

Calgary Fire helped evacuate the building and helped in getting the truck out.

Three staff members were injured in the crash and were sent to hospital but have since returned home.

The store remains closed today as staff continues to assess the damage done to the building.

This is not the first time something like this has happened this summer. Last weekend a truck crashed into a restaurant in the southeast. And at the beginning of the month, a car ricocheted into the patio of Bottlescrew Bills. 

Peter KleinPeter Klein
+ News
+ Crime
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.