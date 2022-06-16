Calgary police have charged a driver who was caught going 135 km/h through a construction zone early Tuesday morning.

Traffic officers were watching Stoney Trail NE, just west of Deerfoot, when the driver allegedly ripped through 85 km/h above the listed limit.

Officers have charged the driver with Offence of Dangerous Operation of a Conveyance.

There were workers present at the time and police say no attempt was made to slow down.

CPS Traffic Section Acting Inspector Rob Patterson says this is starting to become an ongoing problem in the city.

“We are seeing an increased frequency of high-speed driving offences lately. It is becoming more common to see drivers speeding in excess of 50 km/h over the posted speed limit and a number of my officers have clocked drivers in excess of 100 km/h over the posted speed limit.”

Police want to remind drivers that fines are doubled in construction zones and to adhere to posted speed limits.