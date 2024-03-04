Italian Centre Shop to open second Calgary location

Calgary is set to get a brand-new store packed with imported groceries and so much more.

Italian Centre Shop, one of the city’s most loved grocery stores for specialty goods, is slated to open its second location in Calgary at Northland Village Mall.

The grocery store is set to move into the northwest area, which is currently under development, with its opening slated for 2026.

The Italian Centre Shop’s huge new space will be over 22,000 square feet, and the company said it is designed to bring Calgarians in the Northwest “the unparalleled grocery experience.”

As well as aisles upon aisles of Italian pantry staples, the Italian Centre’s second location will include a huge deli selling meats, cheeses, and antipasti and an artisan bakery with bread and sweets baked fresh daily.

The spot will also have a cafe serving up made-to-order pizza, sandwiches and Italian coffee, as well as a “tavola calda,” where customers can get their hands on hot, ready-to-eat meals.

The Italian Centre Shop began in Edmonton’s Little Italy 65 years ago and now has several outposts across Alberta.

While Calgarians will have a while to wait for the new location, they can visit the Italian Centre’s outpost in Willow Park in the meantime.

Address: Northland Village Mall – 5111 Northland Drive NW #440, Calgary

