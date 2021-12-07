Alberta Ballet's "The Nutcracker" returns to the stage in Calgary this week

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

The Nutcracker, a much-loved holiday tradition put on annually in the province by the Alberta Ballet, is returning to Calgary in 2021 after a year’s hiatus due to the pandemic.

Last year, Albertans missed having this annual event in their holiday plans for the first time in more than a decade. This season, the Alberta Ballet is excited to bring the show back.

“Nutcracker is such a community tradition for us. It brings us back together with our partners at the Calgary Philharmonic Orchestra and students from Alberta Ballet School who are part of our children’s cast,” said Alberta Ballet Co-Artistic Director Christopher Anderson in a media release.

The timeless classic runs on select dates from December 10 to 24 at the Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium, bringing all of your favourite characters back to YYC, from Clara and Drosselmeyer to the Mouse King.

You might also like: 11 of the best Christmas things to do in Calgary

Celebrate an old-fashioned Christmas at Heritage Park this month

40+ things to do in Calgary this December

Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker captures the dazzling elements of a Victorian Christmas through classical ballet choreographed by Edmund Stripe, along with breathtaking sets and costumes.

For audience members, the magic of The Nutcracker will begin the moment they enter the Jubilee Auditorium.

The auditorium lobby is filled with free interactive activities to immerse families in the atmosphere of the performance. Lobby events include special guest appearances at story time before the show, a photo booth, stilt walkers, a holiday boutique, and much more.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alberta Ballet (@albertaballetcanada)

Alberta Ballet brings a few changes to The Nutcracker this year. To help the ballet meet their COVID-19 vaccine policies, the 2021 children’s cast is slightly smaller and has been re-cast to only include dance students who are over 12 years old. The production typically casts students as young as eight.

Additionally, the Alberta Ballet has decided to remove the pieces known as Arabian and Chinese, as the company considers how their performance on stage reflects and speaks to the experiences and perspectives of audience members.

For tickets and more information on the show, visit albertaballet.com.

Alberta Ballet’s The Nutcracker

When: December 10 to 24

Time: Varies by date; check ticket availability for details

Where: Southern Alberta Jubilee Auditorium (1415 14th Avenue NW, Calgary)

Tickets: Available now from $62 and up