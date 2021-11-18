18 places to visit with Santa Claus in Calgary this Christmas

Alberta has declared a state of public health emergency due to the COVID-19 pandemic. As recommended by health officials, if you choose to participate in events outside of your home, please adhere to COVID-19 health and safety measures, including proper physical distancing, mask-wearing, and frequent handwashing. Additionally, be aware that many businesses and events may be participating in the Restrictions Exemption Program and will require proof of vaccine or a negative, privately paid COVID-19 test. If you are sick, please stay home.

Christmas is fast approaching, and it might be time to have a chat with the big man himself. Whether you’re asking for world peace or just a few new pairs of socks this year, no one can grant wishes like Santa Claus.

Santa will be popping at several malls, markets, and events in Calgary this season (how does he do it?!), so you have plenty of opportunities to track him down and give him your wish list.

Hopefully, you’ve been nice this year, but if not, perhaps an in-person visit with Saint Nick will allow you to talk your way off of the naughty list and ensure you don’t end up with a piece of coal in your stocking.

It’s important to note that these venues and events may have public health protocols in place due to the pandemic, such as distanced visits, plexiglass, or photos by appointment only. Be sure to check individual websites and social media to ensure you’re up-to-date on details before planning your visit with Father Christmas.

Here’s where you can visit Santa Claus in Calgary this holiday season.

When: November 12 to December 24

Time: 10 am to 8 pm Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays (Children with sensory sensitivities and mobility issues can experience the magic of visiting Santa in a sensory-friendly environment from 9:30 to 10 am, Monday through Saturday)

Where: Centre Court, Southcentre Mall (100 Anderson Road SE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo prices start at $7

When: November 19 to December 24

Time: 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm on Christmas Eve

Where: Near Hudson’s Bay, CF Chinook Centre (6455 Macleod Trail, Calgary)

Cost: $5 to reserve your spot, photo packages starting at $39.99

When: November 13 to December 24

Time: Various time slots are available each day

Where: Bass Pro Shops, CrossIron Mills (261055 CrossIron Boulevard, Rocky View County)

Cost: Free

When: Every Saturday and Sunday from December 4 to 19

Time: 1 to 5 pm

Where: Sunridge Mall (2525 36th Street NE, Calgary)

Cost: Sunridge Mall requests cash or non-perishable food donation to The Calgary Food Bank in lieu of payment for photos

When: November 19 to December 24

Time: 11 am to 7 pm Monday through Saturday, 11 am to 6 pm on Sundays, 11 am to 4 pm on Christmas Eve

Where: CF Market Mall (3625 Shaganappi Trail NW, Calgary)

Cost: $5 to reserve your spot, photo packages starting at $39.99

When: November 15 to January 1

Time: Mall hours are

Where: Santa photos at the Maison Birks Holiday Truck, CORE Shopping Centre (324 8th Avenue SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

When: November 27 to December 24

Time: Various time slots are available each day

Where: Food Lodge, Deerfoot City (901 64th Avenue NE, Calgary)

Cost: Photo packages starting $25

When: Wednesday through Sunday from November 25 to December 19, daily from December 20 to January 2 (closed December 24, 25, and 31)

Time: 5:30 to 9:30 pm

Where: TELUS Spark Science Centre (220 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Event tickets are $19 for adults, $13 for youth (ages three to 17), snap a photo with Santa in his robot workshop during Sparkle Sparkle

When: Visit with Santa at ZOOLIGHTS from November 19 to December 23

Time: Event runs 5 to 9 pm

Where: Inside the Karsten Discovery Centre, Calgary Zoo (210 St. George’s Drive NE, Calgary)

Cost: Included with your event ticket; $21.95 for adults, $14.95 for children aged three to 15

When: Starting the last weekend of November throughout December. For available dates and times, visit the website for details.

Where: Box 30, Mossleigh, Alberta (one kilometre west of Mossleigh on Highway #24)

Cost: Santa will visit riders during the train experience; tickets are available online now, starting at $66.67 per guest

When: December 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, and 20 to 23

Time: Event runs 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Heritage Park Historical Village (1900 Heritage Drive DW, Calgary)

Cost: Included with event admission; $19.95 for adults and $14.95 for children age three to 15

When: Saturdays and Sundays from November 27 to December 19

Time: Event runs 9 am to 5 pm

Where: Granary Road

Cost: Free market admission; $25 for professional photos with Santa

When: December 2, 9, 16, and 23

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: Kensington Village (Kensington Road and 10th Street NW, Calgary)

Cost: Free

When: November 28

Time: Market runs 11 am to 4 pm, with Santa visiting at select times

Where: Shawnessy Barn (224 Shawmeadows Road SW, Calgary)

When: December 4

Time: Market runs 11 am to 6 pm, with Santa visiting between 2 and 4 pm

Where: Crescent Heights Community Centre (1101 2nd Street NW, Calgary)

Cost: Market entry is $2 or a canned food donation

When: November 26 to 28 and December 3 to 5

Time: Various time slots are available each day

Where: Calgary Farmers’ Market South (510 77th Avenue SE, Calgary)

Cost: $20 for a private visit with Santa, take-home surprises, and a North Polaroid photo

When: December 4

Time: Market runs 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Christian Life Assembly Church (3214 28th Street SW, Calgary)

When: December 4

Time: Market runs 10 am to 4 pm

Where: Strathcona Christie Aspen Community Association (277 Strathcona Drive SW, Calgary)

Cost: Free admission