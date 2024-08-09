The Perseid meteor shower peaks soon in Calgary, and with up to 90 meteors per hour, it’s going to be an incredible show!

The peak is predicted to happen on August 12, 2024, at 2 pm UTC or 8 am Calgary time. So, the mornings of August 11, 12, and 13 are the best times to try to see them for yourself.

The best places to stargaze will be far away from the city. To avoid as much light pollution as possible, you can always head east to the Cypress Hills dark sky preserve.

There’s nothing worse than getting excited about something happening in our galaxy and checking the forecast only to see cloud cover ruining your chances of seeing it, but luckily for Calgary, that won’t be the case.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, the evenings in Calgary are forecast to be clear, especially during the peak of the shower. Thank you, Mother Nature!

For those who want to catch a glimpse of the stars but don’t have the time or resources to escape too far out of the city, we’ve found a couple of great spots in Calgary to head to and some others that aren’t any further than 30 minutes outside of city limits!