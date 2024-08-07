You may know actor Peter Dinklage from Game of Thrones, but the star was also recently in Calgary shooting The Thicket, and he had to give the city a little shoutout on a new podcast.

Speaking on the Flagrant podcast, Dinklage briefly touched on his time in YYC while shooting the upcoming Western film which will also see some pretty big Hollywood stars travelling on horseback across our Prairies, including Juliette Lewis and James Hetfield from Metallica.

Dinklage says during the chat, “We have to give respect to Calgary,” before later saying that if you shoot in LA or New York and you ask what someone did that weekend, you’d hear back “Oh I went to a bar”, but while in Calgary if you ask that same question, like Dinklage said he asked the hair and makeup person, he heard back “hunted elk.”

The four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner added that when it comes to Calgary and the surrounding area, it’s “such big country, and it’s so fun.”

“We were the only show in town, so we got the greatest crew, and sometimes when you go to other cities where you’re not the only show in town, and you’re an indie movie, you get some people that aren’t the best of what they do in all due respect, but we got the best of what they do,” Dinklage added.

The Thicket is directed by Elliott Lester, known for his previous work on films like Blitz starring Jason Statham, and Aftermath with Arnold Schwarzzanager.

According to its IMDb page, The Thicket is not for the faint of heart. The storyline revolves around a kidnapping by a violent killer and a fierce bounty hunter who is in charge of a group of outcasts on a mission to rescue the victim.