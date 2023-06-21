Second period: Cramp simulator is returning to bring Stampede goers to their knees

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The Calgary Stampede is a 10-day event that’s all about new experiences, like seeing bands you’ve never seen before and trying new foods and drinks.

One exhibit is coming back to the Stampede for its second year to give some men a new experience that will bring them to their knees: period cramps.

Somedays is a company based out of Vancouver that wants to eliminate period pain from those who experience it.

They also want to make sure periods are understood. Part of that is the period cramp simulator at the Calgary Stampede. And as you can see in the video here, it caught people off guard at last year’s event.

Somedays is a mix of queer, Black, disabled, and gender-diverse entrepreneurs.

It has four categories to help with period pain: heat therapy, bath therapy, topicals, and consumables.

You will be able to find their booth at this year’s maker’s market at the Calgary Stampede.