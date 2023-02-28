"Loved it": Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey talk about Edmonton and Calgary in new interview (VIDEO)

We can’t get enough of HBO’s The Last of Us, and two stars from the series, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey, just dished about their time filming in Edmonton and Calgary.

Speaking to Sony-Global, the creators of The Last of Us game and TV series along with Pascal and Ramsey sat down to discuss the show.

During the discussion, Craig Mazin, creator, writer and executive producer of the series, brought up Pascal walking in the deep snow, saying the only thing missing that day was “a lot of wind.”

“We had these physical locations. The real mountains, the real woods, the real river, the real snow. It was just like, very little left to the imagination in terms of having to fake it,” added Neil Druckmann, co-president of Naughty Dog and writer, and executive producer of the series.

“You dressed entire areas of downtown, Calgary and Edmonton,” Pascal said, with Ramsey immediately chiming in with “pissed off all the residents.”

“But they were so polite about it,” Mazin added. “They said sorry to us.”

“They loved it,” said Ramsey, while Pascal said, “They were really nice about it.”

You can check out the full interview below.



Alberta fans have enjoyed seeing notable areas, like waterfalls, the Alberta Legislature building in Edmonton, and the iconic High Level Bridge in Lethbridge.

Canadian viewers can subscribe to the HBO package through Crave to watch The Last of Us.